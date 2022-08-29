After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged scams in Delhi government schools, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party refused the allegations, stating that BJP leaders should first "educate themselves" and then make allegations.

Notably, the AAP MLAs on Monday staged a protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena alleging corruption charges against him. It is significant to mention that L-G Saxena has played a key role in recommending a CBI probe into the Delhi government's Excise Policy following which raids were carried out at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, AAP leader Atishi said, "We have welcomed any probe that they want to do. If they want to do a probe with ED, with CBI, with the income tax department, with any agency. We have welcomed the probe. But will Vinai Kumar Saxena Ji cooperate with the CBI probe? Is he open to ED investigating the money laundering allegation against Khadi bhandar under his leadership when he was the chairman?”

'We will run extra classes for BJP leaders in our school': Atishi

On Monday, BJP slammed the AAP government in Delhi and accused the latter of orchestrating a scam in the construction of classrooms in government schools. Reacting to this, Atishi said, "Bharatiya Janata Party has a problem that from the last months they are playing out the script saying ‘Liquor scam’, ‘Liquor scam’ and raided Manish Sisodia’s residence for 14 hours. Not one Rupee was found. No Benami property was found. So obviously, they know that the case has fallen flat, so now they looking for other allegations. They can do any investigation they want."

Adding further, she said, "Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have not been to schools themselves. I wish they would first educate themselves and then come and make allegations. If they want we can run extra classes for BJP leaders and spokespersons in our schools."

AAP demands L-G Saxena's resignation and arrest

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party protested against the L-G Saxena alleging that after demonetisation, Saxena tried to convert Rs 22 lakh in writing to the cashier of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission when the former was the chairperson of the commission. AAP also claimed that the cashier also reported this incident to the CBI.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said that the Delhi L-G is recommending CBI probes in Delhi Excise Policy issues just to hide his own "heinous" activities. "We are exposing him. To tell the world why he is doing so. He is doing this because he wants to hide such heinous activities which he has done in aftermath of ‘Notebandi’ (demonetisation). After demonetisation, he tried to convert Rs 22 lakh in writing to the cashier of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission when the former was the chairperson of the commission. They reported this to CBI," Somnath Bharti told Republic TV.

The AAP leaders who were staging protests against Vinai Saxena accused him of misusing his authority when he was the chairman of the Khadi commission to convert his alleged black money into white. They demanded his immediate resignation as well as his arrest.