'BJP Wants To Play Politics': AAP Neta Dismisses '2098 Covid-19 Deaths' In Delhi Claim

On Thursday, leaders of three BJP-led municipal corporations in Delhi said the national capital has recorded over 2,000 deaths due to COVID-19, a claim which is more than twice the figures put out by the Kejriwal led AAP government. Responding to this claim, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, hitting back at the BJP, alleged that the party wants to play politics over deaths amid pandemic.

'I can't say anything they are free to do it'

"In this matter, the Delhi High Court has made it clear that they have no doubts about the expertise of the Death Audit Committee of doctors and the number of deaths provided by them is correct. If BJP thinks they are above courts and want to play politics at this time of the epidemic, I can't say anything they are free to do it," Singh said while speaking to news agency ANI.

At a press conference held at Civic Centre, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, his East Delhi counterpart Anju Kamalkant, and chairpersons of the standing committee of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC attacked the Kejriwal government, saying the number of bodies that reached crematoriums and burial grounds was much higher than the toll declared by the Delhi government.

'Our tally shows nearly three times the official toll'

"Earlier also, the Kejriwal government had reported fewer deaths. Our tally from crematoria and burial sites had shown nearly three times the official toll. And, now as per these figures, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 2,098 -- SDMC (1080), NDMC (976), EDMC (42)," claimed Jai Prakash, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the NDMC.

However, the AAP government's latest health bulletin says that 1,085 people in Delhi have died due to COVID-19 so far. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 34,687 after 1,877 new cases were reported on Thursday and 65 died due to the infection, the health department said. The update said the death toll stood at 1,085.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Delhi High Court observed that the national capital is fast heading towards becoming the "corona capital" of the country, "an epithet the city can well do without". A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said it was need of the hour that all private hospitals equipped with labs to test for COVID-19 be permitted to do so without losing any more time.

