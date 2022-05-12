Delhi: AAP MLA Claims 'no Illegal Encroachment' In Madanpur Khadar Before Demolition Drive

Ahead of the anti-encroachment drive in Southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area by SDMC, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, along with his party workers, visited the site and proclaimed that there is no illegal encroachment in the area.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar ward, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan said, "I am ready to go to jail if it saves the houses of poor people. There is no encroachment here. I will support them (civic body) in demolition if there is any encroachment." Notably, people have now started sloganeering against the anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar.

#WATCH | People raise slogans ahead of the anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar Ward in Delhi. The demolition drive was announced by the civic body pic.twitter.com/b21YfXRSEp — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on May 9, in a similar manner, Amanatullah Khan arrived at Shaheen Bagh ahead of the demolition drive there and stated that he had already cleared all the illegal encroachment from the region, adding that there is no need for a demolition drive.

Amanatullah slapped with FIR for obstructing Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the AAP MLA and his supporters for obstructing the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh. This came after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation formally lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer, Shaheen Bagh Police Station. According to sources, the FIR was filed under Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

On May 9, the Licensing Inspector, Central Zone, SDMC wrote to the SHO, "Today, while the staff and the police personnel were present at the above site (Shaheen Bagh) for carrying out the said encroachment removal action, Sh. Amanatullah Khan, MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow the field staff of Central Zone, SDMC to remove the encroachment. Their resistance was witnessed by the Police as well as duty recorded by the media personnel present at the site. In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Shri. Amanatullah, MLA (Okhla) and his supporters for interfering in discharge of official duties by public servants."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan remarked, "The SC said that we don't need to send any notice for an anti-encroachment drive. This is not a political drive. People don't have anything to do (and) they are making it a political drive."

Anti-encroachment drives in Delhi

On Monday, May 9, chaotic scenes unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area as Congress, AAP, and Bhim Army members, held protests against anti-encroachment drives. To bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. As per the visuals, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress Netas and locals blocked them from starting an anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.

Whereas, several illegal encroachments were demolished at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate and Dwarka on Wednesday morning. The drive came as a part of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation10-day action plan to remove illegal encroachment from several areas of Delhi. However, citizens were seen protesting at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate. The protest was joined by nearly 30 groups and they were seen sitting on a Dharna about a kilometre away from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence near Kashmiri Gate. However, Delhi police officials are maintaining law and order by installing multi-layer barricades at Kashmir Gate.

It is significant to mention that the drives are carried out as per the SDMC's 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from Delhi.