Delhi Ablaze Again: Kapil Mishra Sees Plot In Farmer Protest; Points Fingers & Seeks Probe

Amid the ongoing violence, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra took to Twitter and said that the protest against the farm laws was never a farmer movement but one of 'Khalistani terrorists'. The tweet came after shocking violence broke out during the tractor march held by farmers in the national capital.

"Delhi is being lit and cast into violence again. Plans are being made to crowd out areas such as Jamia, Seelampur, Jama Masjid. Strict action necessary against those who commit violence in the capital", he further said.

Delhi Under Attack : फिर से दिल्ली को जलाया जा रहा है। फिर से दिल्ली को हिंसा में झोंका जा रहा हैं ।



अभी जामिया, सीलमपुर, जामा मस्जिद जैसे इलाको से भी भीड़ निकलने की योजनाएं बनाई जा रही हैं।



हिंसा करने वालों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्यवाही जरूरी #DelhiUnderAttack — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 26, 2021

In his latest tweet, he stated that people like Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait should be jailed immediately, and that Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi need to apologize to Delhiites.

Open Violence Breaks Out At Farmers' Tractor Rally

As the agitating farmers' tractor rally entered the national capital amid India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations, clashes broke out between protestors and police personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and then in other locations. The farmers who since the beginning of the protest had been claiming to launch a peaceful protest, on Tuesday resorted to violence. They stormed the Red Fort and planted their flag atop it. They sped their tractors dangerously at policemen and used them as battering rams.

