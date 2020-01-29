Delhi ACB Books AAP MLA Amantullah Khan For Alleged Misuse Of Waqf Board Funds

AAP MLA and Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday was booked by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in poll-bound Delhi for alleged misuse of funds. Officials said Khan allegedly misappropriated Waqf Board funds and conducted "irregular recruitment". An officer requesting anonymity said, "We have registered an FIR against him and are currently carrying related procedures. We are ascertaining the total amount of misappropriated funds and other irregularities he committed."

An officer requesting anonymity said, "We have registered an FIR against him and are currently carrying related procedures. We are ascertaining the total amount of misappropriated funds and other irregularities he committed."

Amanatullah is seeking re-election from Okhla

Amanatullah Khan is seeking re-election from Delhi's Okhla Assembly constituency. Okhla is also the site of two major protests -- one at Shaheen Bagh and another at Jamia Milia Islamia -- against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Khan sparked controversy last month for being at a protest against CAA in Delhi which turned violent and buses were torched.

Last month, Ghaziabad police had filed an FIR against Amanatullah Khan, for instigating violence through his social media posts. The FIR was filed under sections of the IT act at Ghantaghar PS Ghaziabad. Khan had allegedly also made a provocative speech minutes before the violence at Jamia Millia University on December 15.

AAP MLA's provocative speech

On December 15, Amanatullah Khan was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. He allegedly said that their (Muslim community's) silence on the Triple Talaq Act was mistaken as their smartness. The speech which was attended by thousands was allegedly minutes before the rampant attack. "When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. This provocative speech was given by the MLA before four buses were burned in Delhi's Mathura Road.

Delhi polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies.

