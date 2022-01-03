Delhi Assembly condoles deaths of Gen. Rawat in chopper crash, Vaishno Devi stampede victims

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Monday condoled the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others in a helicopter crash last month.

The House also condoled the deaths of those killed in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

A two-day session of the Assembly commenced from Monday for taking up legislative work.

The members of the House observed a two-minute silence for the departed souls.

Twelve people were killed and 16 injured in the stampede at the hill shrine of Vaishno Devi in the early hours of Saturday after a scuffle broke out between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in December 2021. The lone survivor of the crash succumbed during treatment a few days later. PTI VIT SLB RC

