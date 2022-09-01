Delhi Assembly Faceoff: AAP Seeks Time To Apprise President Murmu About 'Operation Lotus'

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi sought time from President of India Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about 'Operation Lotus'. This comes a day after CBI “accepted” a complaint against the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ after AAP MLAs sat on a dharna outside the agency headquarters in Delhi for almost two hours.

#BREAKING | AAP seeks time from President of India amid face-off with BJP in Delhi Assembly; tune in for latest updates here - https://t.co/yzunnXyyT1 pic.twitter.com/4P8B5eUd9f — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2022

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sat on a dharna outside the CBI headquarters after it went to meet CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand a probe into BJP's alleged attempts to topple the Delhi government but was not allowed entry. AAP in its complaint has stated, "BJP has purchased 277 MLAs across the country so far spending an estimated Rs 6,300 crore and there were also preparations of the BJP to buy 40 MLAs of AAP in Delhi. Hence, the CBI should conduct a probe. "

On August 31, Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned following slogan shouting by ruling AAP MLAs who demanded a CBI probe into the alleged "Operation Lotus" by the BJP.

As soon as the House assembled for a discussion on the confidence motion on Wednesday, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta asked Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to take up his calling attention motion, even as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi tried to raise the issue of alleged "Operation Lotus" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(Image: PTI)