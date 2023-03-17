Delhi Assembly Ruckus: House Passes Resolution Against Disruption Of LG's Speech By BJP MLAs

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to refer to the Ethics Committee the disruption of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address by BJP MLAs as a violation of the tradition of the House.

Earlier in the day, as Saxena commenced his address in the House on the first day of the Budget session, BJP MLAs raised slogans demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

While three BJP MLAs were marshalled out on Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's directions, the rest walked out. Later, the LG continued his speech.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj brought the resolution stating that BJP MLAs' disruption of the LG's speech should be referred to the Ethics Committee as a violation of the tradition of the House.

The resolution, which also stated that the disruption was a contempt of the House, was passed.