Delhi BJP Chief Asks NDMC, CM Kejriwal To Rename Roads Named After Mughal Kings

Delhi BJP chief asks NDMC, Kejriwal to rename roads named after Mughal kings

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta has written a letter to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and its vice-chairman, demanding to change the name of certain roads in the national capital. Adesh Gupta suggested that Tughlaq Road should be renamed after the 10th Guru of the Sikh religion, Guru Gobind Singh. It is important to mention that the Delhi BJP president has said that he will be sending a copy of the same letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Gupta further in the letter also argued that the names of the Mughal rulers should be removed from the roads and those lanes should be renamed. He said, "Akbar Road should be renamed after Maharana Pratap Road and Aurangzeb Lane should be renamed as India's former President and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam."

Delhi BJP chief demands roads named after Mughal rulers should be renamed

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta further in his letter targeted more Mughal rulers saying that roads named after them should be renamed. Gupta suggested that the road named after the first Mughal ruler, Babar, in New Delhi should be renamed after freedom fighter Khudi Ram Bose and the road named after Humayun should be renamed Valmiki road. Further in this 'name change' list, Gupta asked that the Shahjahan Road should be renamed after India's first CDS Late. General Bipin Rawat.

This name-change demand came even as the Mahakal Manav Sena protested on Tuesday demanding that Delhi's Qutub Minar be renamed as Vishnu Stambh.

BJP councillor threatened after renaming Mohammadpur

A few weeks ago, a local BJP councillor received a treat call over renaming Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram. Speaking to Republic he revealed the details of the call. According to BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas, the man on the phone said, "I am not disturbing you but just clearly saying that name of Mohammadpur cannot be changed. Earlier, Babri Masjid was demolished and Ram Mandir is being built over there. Now if the name of Mohammadpur also changes, you have no idea what we will do. "what Ajmal Kasab did in Maharashtra will be repeated again".

Apparently, the BJP councillor changed the name after the request of the villagers. Tokas said, "Following the appeals by the villagers for changing the name of Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram, I passed the resolution following which I received a threat call. I also registered an FIR against the identified man and got to know that the call was from Hyderabad." The conversation came to light after an old hand grenade was found at the location.