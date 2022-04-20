Delhi BJP Chief Says Illegal Structures Will Be Bulldozed; 'Violence Has No Religion'

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta hits back at the Opposition for criticising the Jahangirpuri demolition drive. Speaking to Republic TV, Adesh Gupta claimed that violence does not have a religion and said that political leaders need to understand this in order to end violence in the country. The BJP leader added that this is the seventh time in a year that Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has taken down illegal houses in the national capital.

Adesh Gupta said, "This is not the first time that such steps are being taken, MCD has also taken similar measures earlier. This is the seventh time this year that MCD has taken down illegal houses in the national capital. However, today, the people who are objectioning the demolition drive are the people who are sympathizing with the rioters. This is why, they have been saving the rioters in courts. This is the same lawyer Kapil Sibal defending rioters today, who once urged the court against Ram Mandir."

"Everyone is seeing who is saving the violence. When we run bulldozers over illegal constructions, you talk about communal things, and when people hurl stone during Shobha Yatra and attack Delhi Police using swords and guns, you talk don't talk about communal clashes. Violence doesn't have a religion. When political leaders understand this, the violence in the country will end on its own," he added.

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

On Wednesday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegally constructed slums and shops in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The NDMC, in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive beacuse people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.