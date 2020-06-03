Delhi BJP Chief Slams AAP Govt's Handling Of COVID Crisis, Claims Hospital Mismanagement

Newly-appointed Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta on Wednesday, June 3, slammed the Delhi government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He contended that the AAP government had failed to ensure proper distribution of ration. Moreover, he alleged that the people were panicking due to the poor hospital management whereby private hospitals were allegedly fleecing the patients. Gupta termed the sealing of Delhi's borders as "a step in the wrong direction undertaken to hide the government’s failures". At present, there are 22,132 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 9,243 patients have been discharged while 556 casualties have been reported.

Adesh Kumar Gupta remarked, "Delhi government has failed both in the task of ration distribution or hospital management. People are panicking. Private hospitals are looting people amid this pandemic and Delhi government is not taking any action against them."

Additionally, Gupta accused the Delhi government of presenting the wrong data on the COVID-19 situation. he claimed that the facilities in hospitals were not improved by the administration. Furthermore, he stated that there were discrepancies in the data provided by the app launched by the Delhi government.

"They presented the wrong data on the COVID-19 situation. They did not improve facilities in hospitals. They have launched an app and have data of seven hospitals and details of beds were to be given in that. We did our own investigation and four hospitals have said they don’t have beds and three refused to admit people," Gupta added.

PIL in Delhi HC

Advocate Kushagra Kumar on Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Delhi High Court seeking the de-sealing of the Delhi borders. Terming the AAP government's June 1 decision to seal the borders as "illegal, inhuman and authoritarian", the petitioner-in-person argued that those persons working in Delhi but staying in areas like Noida and Gurugram would be deprived of availing the health facilities offered by the Central government in Delhi. Kumar also mentioned that his representation to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had not been acted upon.

He added that the order of the Delhi government was in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The petitioner stressed that India did not have dual citizenship and every citizen had a right to reside in any place and avail the medical facilities in any other place. Kumar contended that not only was the Delhi government's decision not based on reasons of public health, but it had also failed to give advance publicity about the sealing of borders.

(With ANI inputs)