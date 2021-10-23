Delhi BJP Critisises CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Govt On Non-issuance Of Ration Card

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta highlighted the inaction by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in delaying the issuance of ration card to the ones below the poverty line and criticised him for his stubbornness. While talking on the aforementioned subject, Adesh Gupta also spoke about the fact how the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government was creating obstacles during the pandemic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was issuing free ration to the poor.

Despite several orders issued by the Supreme Court of India, the Delhi government has failed to issue ration cards to the ones below the poverty line. The Delhi High Court on October 17 too had also sought explanation from the Kejriwal government on why an application for the issuance of a ration card by a daily wage worker has remained pending for eight long years.

Delhi BJP unit takes a dig at Delhi CM on non-issuance of ration card

While attending the ‘Jhuggi Samman Yatra’ a dream of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay and PM Narendra Modi, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal government, and was critical of the governance in Delhi. Gupta mentioned how lakhs of people living in slums in Delhi were still not getting ration.

Gupta further mentioned that this stubborn step by the government kept away the poor from availing benefits of the government's welfare schemes. Adesh Gupta also went on to add how the Kejriwal government had vanished throughout the pandemic, and only appeared on TV rather than helping the public by being on ground. While slamming the Delhi CM for his actions, Gupta also brought up the hurdles that the Kejriwal government created when the distribution of free ration was being conducted by PM Modi.

केजरीवाल सरकार पूरे कोरोना काल में लापता रही, वह TV पर तो दिखती थी पर जमीन पर कहीं नहीं थी। कोरोना काल में जब मोदी सरकार गरीबों के लिये निशुल्क राशन भेज रही थी उस वक्त केजरीवाल सरकार उसके वितरण में बाधाएं उत्पन्न कर रही थी-प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @adeshguptabjp #JhuggiSammanYatra — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 22, 2021

Delhi HC seeks an explanation from Kejriwal govt; questions reason for inaction

Justice Rekha Palli from the Delhi High Court was hearing a petition on Friday, which alleged that in spite of applying for a ration card in September 2013 and making repeated representations, no action has been taken by the authorities. In the petition filed through lawyers Jayshree Satpute and Tripti Poddar, the petitioner said that she and her family are being denied their rights to subsidised food grains, owing to inactions and inefficiencies of the authorities, in violation of the Right to Food, Right to Health and Right to Life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The court was informed that the petitioner and her family reside in a slum cluster in South Delhi and the ration card issued in her husband's name in 2005 was unilaterally cancelled by the authorities in 2013. The matter will be heard next on October 25.

Image Credits - PTI