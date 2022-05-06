Delhi: BJP Lambasts CM Kejriwal Over New Liquor Policy; Claims 'even Children Are Drunk'

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the new liquor policy implemented in the national capital. Sharing a video of youths buying liquor from a retail wine shop in Delhi, Bidhuri stated that people below the legal drinking age were getting drunk under the new policy. The Arvind Kejriwal government had earlier moved out of liquor sales in Delhi and tendered to private firms under its new excise policy.

LoP Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has now raised the accusation that underage youths were being provided with liquor by shops in Delhi. Bidhuri shared a video on his Twitter handle where young boys, presumably minors, are seen buying liquor from the newly opened outlets in Delhi. Sharing the video, the BJP leader slammed Kejriwal and claimed that like the whole of Delhi, even small children are being made drunk.

“The condition of Kejriwal's new liquor policy: Like the whole of Delhi, even small children are being made drunk in the trig of Deoli Vidhan Sabha! The contract is open illegally among the dense population! Liquor cannot legally be sold to a person below 25 years of age in Delhi!” Bidhuri tweeted. He further tagged PM Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah in his post. Earlier, the AAP government in Delhi had confronted massive backlash from BJP for rolling out the new excise policy privatising the liquor sale shops.

BJP slams Kejriwal govt's new liquor policy

Earlier in February, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and other leaders including Union Minister Smriti Irani had lambasted CM Kejriwal over the new Delhi liquor policy. Accusing the AAP supremo of going to ‘extent for profit’, the BJP had demanded the closure of several newly opened shops in the state. The municipal corporations in Delhi ruled by the BJP had also taken action against several liquor shops, sealing such premises over alleged violations of the Master Plan. The Kejriwal government moved out of liquor sale in Delhi, licensing out 849 liquor vends to private firms through open tendering under its new excise policy.

Image: FACEBOOK/ TWITTER/ ANI