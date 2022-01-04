Delhi BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Tests COVID Positive With Mild Symptoms, Isolates Himself

Delhi Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In a tweet, the BJP leader informed that he was feeling unwell on January 2, post which he got tested and cancelled his scheduled Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign for Monday. 'Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only,' Tiwari wrote.

"Yesterday (Jan 2 ) I was feeling unwell since night. Due to mild fever and cold, I could not even go for Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign yesterday. I have come positive in the test today.. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only. Please take care of yourself and your family," he tweeted in Hindi:

परसों (2 Jan) रात से ही अस्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा था।हल्का बुखार और ज़ुकाम होने के कारण कल उत्तराखंड - रूद्रपुर प्रचार में भी नहीं जा पाया था..टेस्ट में आज पॉज़िटिव आया हूँ..

सतर्कता बरतते हुए अपने आप को कल ही isolate कर लिया था.

कृपया अपना और अपने परिवार का ध्यान रखें 🙏 — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) January 4, 2022

The update from Delhi came few hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed he has tested positive for the virus.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the AAP supremo revealed that he had isolated himself at his residence after experiencing mild symptoms. Moreover, he urged those who came in touch with him to also isolate themselves and undergo a COVID-19 test.

A day earlier, Kejriwal had attended a massive rally of AAP in Uttarakhand, where the party is seeking to make inroads in the upcoming polls. Moreover, he also visited poll-bound Punjab from December 30 to January 1 and participated in several mass gatherings. This includes a 'Shanti Yatra' in Patiala where he was seen marching alongside hundreds of people without wearing a mask.

Delhi's COVID-19 condition

With the COVID curve rising sharply in the national capital, the case positivity rate has reached above 6% in Delhi. Amid the rising surge, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday stated that around 81% of daily cases sequenced in the region are of the 'highly transmissible' Omicron variant.

As per the health minister, out of the 187 samples sequenced in three Delhi laboratories during the last two days, 152 were determined to be Omicron variant cases.

Delhi registered 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 6.46%. The number of active cases in the national capital has risen to 10,986, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,58,220. As per the health bulletin, 6,288 COVID-19 patients and those suspected of being positive are being held in home isolation.