Delhi BJP leaders hold protest outside AAP headquarters against Gopal Italia

Delhi BJP leaders and workers including its Mahila Morcha activists staged a protest outside Aam Aadmi Party headquarters here on Friday, asking for removal of the AAP's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia.

The AAP leaders have crossed all limits of decency as was exemplified by Italia through his "abusive" language targeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should remove such leaders from the party and apologise to the countrymen for their foul language," Bidhuri said.

Delhi BJP vice presidents Virendra Sachdeva and Rajan Tiwari, Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh, incharge of the Morcha Barkha Singh and other leaders of the party participated in the protest.

Italia was on Thursday detained here for nearly three hours by the Delhi Police after he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with his alleged comments against Modi amid protests by AAP members outside the women panel's office.

On Friday, the BJP sharpened its attack on the AAP and Kejriwal after Italia was heard purportedly mocking the prime minister's mother in a video, and said people of the state will make it pay for "abusing" her.

An old video of Italia emerged on Thursday in which he is purportedly heard mocking Modi's 100-year-old mother Hiraba. Italia is also heard purportedly using a derogatory word for Modi, drawing strong condemnations from BJP leaders.

