After facing the Opposition's ire over the alleged liquor policy scam, Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has once again come under fire, this time, over an alleged education scam. Amid the ongoing war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP, the BJP, on Monday, took to the streets to protest against the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta accused the AAP government of lying that a total of 6,133 toilets had been built in schools. He claimed that only 4,027 toilets were built.

"Kejriwal's series of scams are coming out one by one. After the excise policy, now a scam has come to the fore in the name of making rooms in schools," Gupta told Republic.

"A tender amounting to Rs 860 crore was passed for the Kejriwal-led government for making rooms in schools but (they) spent Rs 1315 crore in the process," Gupta said. "The party also lied that a total of 6,133 rooms have been built as after investigation, their number turned out to be only 4,027," the BJP leader added.

Gupta also alleged that the company that was given the contract to build the rooms was in close contact with Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The BJP leader demanded the resignation of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet.

Gupta asked the AAP government to give a clarification for hiding the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report for the past two years.

BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

While BJP workers staged protests against AAP in different parts of the national capital, the Kejriwal government brought a Confidence Motion in the Delhi Assembly on Monday in a bid to prove that "no party MLA had defected" to the BJP.

As Chief Minister Kejriwal prepared to table the motion, ruckus ensued in the Delhi Assembly. Following this, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla asked Opposition MLAs to leave the House for the day.

BJP MLAs were subsequently marshalled out of the Assembly after lodging a protest and seeking a discussion on different issues, including the two alleged scams.