Delhi: Manoj Tiwari, Dr Harsh Vardhan Visit GTB Hospital To Meet Injured Victims

Politics

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday visited GTB Hospital to review the condition of people injured in violence in Delhi.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital to review the condition of people injured in violence in parts of North-East Delhi as a part of Anti-CAA protest. 

Speaking to media, Vardhan informed that 81 people were admitted to the hospital on Monday and 69 on Tuesday. While a few of them have been discharged after treatment, others are being treated for their injuries.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari termed the Delhi violence as "very painful" and urged people to maintain peace and help the government in resolving the "dreadful situation".

