Putting up a unique protest against the new liquor policy of the Delhi government, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Monday showed up in the Parliament with a pack of liquor, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal government of encouraging alcohol consumption in the city.

“During COVID-19 when 25,000 people died, but the Delhi government was busy formulating a new excise policy with an objective to increase the consumption of alcohol in the union territory,” BJP MP Verma said.

Expressing concern over the wide availability of liquor in all of Delhi, he said, “Today, 824 new liquor shops have opened. People are opening liquor shops in residential areas, colonies, villages, non-conforming zones. These shops are allowed to be open till 3 am and women will be given a discount if they drink till late nights in bars. The age limit to consume alcohol is reduced from 25 to 21, Verma added.

“The objective behind this is that the Chief Minister wants to earn maximum revenue so that he can expand his campaigning. He went to Punjab for election campaigning for 2022 assembly elections and said that he would end the culture of alcohol. But on the contrary, he is increasing alcohol consumption in Delhi,” the BJP MP said.

Displaying the pack of liquor against a glass of water in the Parliament, Parvesh Verma said, CM Kejriwal had promised clean water to the citizens of Delhi but instead gave them liquor.

Private liquor shops were shut down in Delhi from October 1 as per the government’s new excise policy. However, the shops have now opened.

Delhi's new excise policy on liquor

Under the new excise policy of Delhi, 849 swanky liquor vends are being set up in 32 zones across the city. One retail licensee will have 27 liquor shops per zone. It also allows the sale of liquor in bottles at restaurants. The new policy aims at revolutionizing consumer experience by replacing existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city with posh and stylish liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility. These shops will be spacious, well-lit and air-conditioned.

In the implementation of its new excise policy, the Delhi government has so far registered 516 liquor brands and fixed the maximum retail price for 505 brands. The 505 brands include 166 brands of whiskey, 154 of wine, 65 of beer, and 55 of vodka, according to excise officials. The brand registration process has also been rationalised in order to make all niche brands available for residents of Delhi.

