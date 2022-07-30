Delhi: BJP Pans AAP Govt Over Reverting Back To Old Liquor Policy; 'Victory Of People'

After the Delhi government decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale along with the excise policy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed AAP and said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is now exposed and soon the linked to the liquor policy will come out.

Speaking to Republic on why the AAP government in Delhi reverted back to the old policy, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Because they are exposed. After the inquiry started by the CBI, those who were doing liquor business in Delhi with the help of Arvind Kejriwal who made that policy to give them undue benefits, are now sure that they will be soon behind the bars.

Adding further, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "They backed out from this policy and they do not want to continue it. This is a big win for the citizen of Delhi. It was a tailor-made policy to help a few. I want to thank the L-G and the Union Home Minister because of them the people of Delhi won and Kejriwal lost. Arvind Kejariwal is now exposed. And today he has now accepted that the policy he brought was wrong and it was rather in the favour of Kejriwal's capitalist friends than the people of Delhi."

'Huge scam will out soon': BJP

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta claimed that huge corruption happened under the liquor policy of the Delhi government and soon the scam will come out. "BJP was against this policy since its inception. The way they (AAP) have made thousands of crores of corruption, CBI is investigating it." On the rollback of the policy he said, "It is a victory of the people of Delhi. The protests from the BJP against the corrupt Kejriwal have brought this result.

Gupta claimed that soon a huge scam caused by the nexus of the liquor mafia and Kejriwal will come out. “The policy was not right. It was not right for the people. Many women made complaints against it. But at that time Manish Sisodia and Kejriwal were saying that it will benefit the revenue collection.” On the demand for the resignation of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Gupta said that the chairperson of the committee who brought the policy was Sisodia. “Kejriwal must therefore sack Sisodia. Satyendra Jain was also a part of the committee and is now in jail, however, Kejriwal has not sacked him yet. This clearly means that Kejriwal is giving shelter to those who are doing corruption.”

“I don’t know what pressure Kejriwal was getting from the Liquor mafia that he was continuously supporting them. He even reduced the number of dry days. This means he had taken under the table money for his party from them. He used this money in the Punjab election. Many things will come sour after the CBI investigation," Gupta told Republic.

Another BJP leader Amit Malviya also took a jibe at the Delhi government for reverting back to the old Delhi liquor policy and asked, "If the new excise policy of Kejriwal isn’t a mega scam, then why is his Govt rushing to revert to the old policy after CBI inquiry was ordered?" Adding further he said, "In other words, it is an admission of violations, corruption and loss to exchequer as pointed out." He also raised the question of whether Sisodia will be sent to jail like Satyendra Jain.

If the new excise policy of Kejriwal isn’t a mega scam, then why is his Govt rushing to revert to the old policy after CBI inquiry was ordered?



In other words, it is an admission of violations, corruption and loss to exchequer as pointed out.



Sisodia to join Satyendra in jail? pic.twitter.com/Vsr7NKByCZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 30, 2022

Delhi Govt to revert back to old liquor policy

Notably, after the lieutenant governor's recommendation for a CBI probe into the new excise policy, the Delhi government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, directed the department on Thursday to "revert" to the old regime of the excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh policy is in place, they said.