The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, staged a protest in the national capital against the AAP-led Delhi government, accusing it of orchestrating a scam in the construction of classrooms in government schools. Ahead of the protest, the BJP had called out the Aam Aami Party (AAP) at a press conference over the alleged education scam.

The BJP protestors, on Monday, reiterated their demand of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's sacking. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta, who was part of Monday's protest, accused the AAP of unlawful and illegal activities in the construction of classrooms in Delhi schools.

"Regarding the issue of construction of (government school's) classrooms, they gave a tender of Rs 860 crore. They had to construct 6,133 rooms but only 4,027 rooms were built when they spent Rs 1,350 crore. This they did by unlawful illegal means," Gupta told Republic.

The BJP leader claimed that the Delhi government appointed a company - Babbar and Babbar Associate - as an associate consultant without tender, and said that the company has close links with jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain.

Notably, demands for Sisodia's resignation has been growing in opposition ranks over an alleged scam in Delhi's now withdrawn excise policy.

Meanwhile, continuing his attack on AAP and its chief, Arvind Kejriwal, over the alleged education scam, Adesh Gupta said, "Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia did not call for tenders to build the classrooms. They spent Rs 27 lakh per room. I want to ask Kejriwal how much cost it will take to construct a 15x20 room."

"My demand is that Delhi’s liquor minister (Manish Sisodia) who is also the education minister, should give his resignation," the BJP leader added.

BJP alleges 'huge' education scam

On Monday, AAP, which is currently in power in Delhi, came under fire from the BJP for allegedly engaging in a "huge scam" by breaking a manifesto pledge to establish 500 new public schools. The saffron party alleged that the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government had indulged in corruption in the construction of new classrooms by giving tenders to "selected contractors".

Addressing the press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhati said, "There was a requirement of 2,400 rooms in the schools, but this was increased to 7,180... 50-90 per cent hiked construction cost was shown, overlooking provisions of CPWD manual, for profit so that tender can be given to select contractors. Matter of concern as CVC inquiry report that a major scam took place, was sent to Delhi government Vigilance secretary 2.5 years back."

Adding further, the BJP leader said, "6,133 classrooms were supposed to be built due to the escalation in the cost. However, only 4,027 classrooms were built. According to an estimate, Rs 326 crore cost escalation took place. It was more than 53 per cent of the tender amount."