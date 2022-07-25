Delhi BJP Protests Against AAP's Excise Policy; AAP MLA Says 'Centre Afraid Of Kejriwal'

In a key update, BJP on July 25 staged a massive protest in the national capital Delhi against the Aam Aadmi Party’s alleged excise policy scam of Rs 140 crores. Notably, BJP earlier also held protests in the national capital regarding this, citing various examples of violations of excise policy, particularly the liquor policy.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, AAP Jammu and Kashmir in-charge and Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. BJP leaders have started making allegations after Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat election results came out.”

Supporting AAP’s Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “Our leader Satyendar Jain has been in judicial custody for over three months now but no chargesheet has been produced. He was the one who introduced Mohalla Clinics in Delhi. BJP is now targetting Manish Sisodia who has built some of the great schools in Delhi.”

“Recently, the Singapore government asked Arvind Kejriwal to join them and tell his model to world mayors but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t let us go. Arvind Kejriwal is posing a challenge to PM Modi. Over 160 FIRS have been registered on our leaders but no action has been taken on them. ED, Delhi Police, CBI, all have been after our ministers,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak added. Taking a jibe at Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for following orders from the top, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is just a Puppet. He has been following orders from PM Modi and has been thinking ways to defame Arvind Kejriwal.”

Several Delhi BJP leaders and workers gathered near the AAP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi. Agitated workers were seen holding banners and raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Earlier, BJP in its protest demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged lapses in the excise policy.

L-G VK Saxena recommends CBI probe in Delhi excise policy

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the contentious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Arvind Kejriwal government on July 25. The recommendation for a CBI investigation was made after a report by the Chief Secretary, dated July 8, 2022, established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010 in addition to deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

Notably, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal has defended Sisodia as a "dead honest" man and claimed that the deputy CM could be arrested in a "fake" case.

Image: Republic World, PTI