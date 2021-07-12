Delhi BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's Govt Over Water Crisis In National Capital

In a recent development concerning Delhi's water crisis issue, BJP members have gathered in large numbers protesting against Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday, July 12. The Delhi government has moved to the Supreme Court seeking water release from Haryana.

Water demand increases in the national capital

Adesh Kumar Gupta, BJP party President of Delhi unit, along with other BJP members staged a protest over water supply shortage in the national capital. While the Delhi government is blaming the Haryana government for stopping the city's water share. On the other hand, Haryana has claimed that Delhi's mismanagement of water storage is the reason for the crisis.

दिल्ली के 100 से अधिक इलाकों में लोग पानी के लिए तरस रहे हैं, लोगों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में पानी खरीदकर काम चलाना पड़ रहा है।



ऐसी स्थिति में भाजपा एक मूक दर्शक नहीं बनी रह सकती है, हमारे कार्यकर्ता हर क्षेत्र में केजरीवाल सरकार के खिलाफ आंदोलन चलाएंगे।#DelhiMangeSaafPani — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) July 12, 2021

Delhi gets its water supply from neighbouring states as it doesn't have a source of its own. According to DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha, Delhi has been supplying 945 MGD of water to city residents against the demand of 1,150 MGD. Currently, Delhi has been receiving 479 MGD against 609 MGD from Haryana. Besides, Delhi draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal.

Kejriwal to be blamed for the water crisis

BJP continue to protest demanding answers on how the Delhi government plans to solve the water crisis. The anguish of the party members are high as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on visits to different states. On July 11, Kejriwal was in Uttarakhand and now further scheduled to visit Goa tomorrow.

According to BJP, Kejriwal is not looking at the welfare of the capital and is only focusing on his political growth. It's Kejriwal's responsibility to stay in the capital and resolve the public's problems first.

Police had to use water tankers to disperse the crowd. BJP plans to continue the protest even tomorrow to pressurise the Delhi government to take the matter seriously.

Delhi's water crisis case in Supreme Court

On Sunday, July 11, DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha took to Twitter and stated, "We are witnessing all-time low water levels in Yamuna river as Delhi''s water share withheld by Haryana. The Delhi Board has decided to move Hon'ble Supreme Court against Haryana Govt seeking due supply of Delhi''s legitimate share as already determined by the SC in 1995".