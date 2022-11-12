Delhi BJP Releases First List For MCD Polls; Transgender's Name In AAP's List Creates Buzz

Both BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have now released their first list of candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls scheduled for December 4. The Delhi BJP on Saturday, November 12, issued its first list of 232 candidates for election to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) next month, the party said in a statement.

AAP also announced the first set of names of 134 candidates for the MCD polls on November 11. The party has already launched a list of 30 star campaigners for the polls. In the list, 90% of the old candidates have been given the ticket again and 60% of the overall list comprise women candidates.

BJP, AAP release first list of candidates for MCD polls

The BJP released the first list of 232 candidates, the names of the remaining 18 candidates will be announced later. The list was announced after the approval from party national president JP Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

In the AAP’s first list is also the name of a transgender candidate, Bobby Kinnar, who has been fielded from the Sultanpuri-A ward (Ward 35). Bobby had earlier contested the MCD polls as an independent candidate, however, Kinnar lost the elections. Kinnar's candidature had created a lot of interest among voters.

Sultanpuri-A ward reserved for SC candidate

In the 2017 elections, AAP’s Sanjeev Kumar bagged the Sultanpuri-A ward, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. On November 12, AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal released the ‘10 guarantee’ manifesto for the MCD polls. "We will work to fulfil 10 guarantees. We will clean the streets of Delhi and solve the issue of piled-up garbage. We will also carry out beautification of parks," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Notably, as per a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification, the number of wards in the MCD polls were slashed from 272 to 250. The nomination process for the polls is in process. The last date for filing the nominations is November 14 and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

