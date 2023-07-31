BJP Slams Rajasthan CM Over 'jungle Raj' Amid Safety Concerns For Women

In a press conference held in Delhi on July 31, Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Arun Singh criticised the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, accusing the state of having a "Jungle Raj" that endangers women's safety. Singh announced a protest scheduled for tomorrow (August 1) to address the alleged 22% monthly increase in bribery rates. During the same event, Kirodi Lal Meena also spoke, accusing the CM of various wrongdoings, including IT scams, paper leaks, and disrespecting Pulwama widows. The situation reflects rising tensions between political parties in Rajasthan.

(This is breaking news. More updates to follow.)