Delhi BJP Stages Protests Against AAP Govt Over Excise Policy, Demands CM Kejriwal's Resignation

The Delhi BJP on Friday staged protests at several locations in the national capital against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the now-scrapped excise policy.

Several leaders and workers of the party gathered in the Laxmi Nagar, Seelampur, Ashram, Chirag Delhi and the Jama Masjid areas and raised slogans against the Delhi government.

The saffron party has termed the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Delhi Cabinet amid corruption allegations a "victory of truth and that of the party workers".

Hours before the news of the resignations by the two ministers hit the headlines, the BJP had said it would raise awareness on the "conspiracy" that was hatched to "toy" with the future of the youth in Delhi by allowing "proliferation" of liquor vends.