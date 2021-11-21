Delhi BJP State Executives To Hold Strategy Meeting On Nov 22 Ahead Of 2022 Civic Polls

As the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election inches closer, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding a meet on Monday. The meeting is said to involve state executives of the party and will be held at the NDMC convention centre. The proceedings for the same will be inaugurated by the Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal.

It is pertinent to note here that the BJP, which has been ruling the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) for 15 years, is facing a tough challenge from Arvind Kejriwal's government, saying that readers must note the fact that AAP still holds its position as the main opposition party in the state.

What will be the touchpoints of the meeting?

The meeting of the State Executive of Delhi unit of BJP will revolve around the upcoming Delhi civic polls. Delegation at the meeting will also discuss topics around the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The meeting is also said to delve into the working strategy and programmes of the Delhi unit of the party. Notably, this is also the first BJP meeting since the pandemic.

2022 Delhi civic polls

The Delhi civic polls for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation are scheduled to be held in April 2022. Both the AAP and the BJP have been trying their best to prove their competence concerning the approaching civic polls.

Asserting that people want a change at the helm in Delhi municipal corporations, the AAP had previously announced that it will launch a massive campaign to oust the BJP in the 2022 civic body polls. The Delhi BJP subjecting to the claim had instantly hit back, saying that the AAP was free to make claims but the people have seen how the Arvind Kejriwal-led city government failed them during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Centre came to their aid.

On the AAP's plan to strengthen its organizational structure, as BJP leader had attested that the AAP was just a bunch of manipulators who have won two (assembly) elections by misleading people.

With inputs from - ANI

Image Credits - ANI/Republic World