Delhi BJP To Launch Outreach Programme For MCD Polls; Says 'will Expose AAP's Failures'

Ahead of the MCD polls next year, the Delhi BJP is all prepared to kick-start its campaign by launching a massive outreach programme later this month. Under this programme, the Delhi BJP will connect with voters across the city through 11,000 small and medium level public meetings.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said, "The party has already strengthened nearly 14,000 booth level units by forming a 21-membered executive committee which will play a crucial role in reaching out to each household starting from September 15."

The BJP, which has been ruling the three municipal corporations since 2007, is going to the elections with an upbeat AAP trying to unseat it.

MCD Polls: Delhi BJP's massive outreach programme

Stating that the outreach programme will be based on two-way communication between BJP workers and the residents in the neighborhood, Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra said, "We have prepared a list of talking points that focus on highlighting tangible benefits to the people through various schemes of Narendra Modi government."

He said that the programme will also focus on people from different sections of the society as well regions of the country settled in Delhi through the party's dedicated "morchas" and cells, including those for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Purvanchal, minorities, Sikhs, traders, professionals, women, scheduled castes, backward classes, among others.

"We are targeting to hold at least 11,000 meetings in a maximum of one month through our organization. These will be smaller meetings having 10-50 persons from the public in each locality and street of the city," the Delhi BJP general secretary added.

Asserting that BJP will focus on highlighting the pro-people schemes of the party's government at the Centre and how the MCDs have done a good job in the city, he said that failures of CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government will also be raised during the outreach meetings. Leaders of the ruling party in Delhi are holding frequent press conferences to attack the BJP on issues of alleged corrupting and mismanagement in the functioning of municipal corporations.

The block executive committee members will also serve as ''Panna Pramukh'' meaning they will have responsibility to cover the households in their area's voter list. In the last municipal corporation polls in Delhi, the BJP registered an impressive victory returning to power in the three corporations by winning a total 181 of 272 wards. The closest rival of the party, AAP, managed to win only 49 while Congress was victorious in 31 wards in the elections. The AAP, which defeated the BJP hands down in the Assembly polls in 2020, is leaving no stone unturned to come to power at the civic bodies.

Image: PTI