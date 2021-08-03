Delhi Cabinet Approves Raising MLAs' Salaries To Rs 30,000 Per Month From Rs 12,000

The Delhi Cabinet has accepted a proposal on Tuesday to raise salaries for its MLAs. As a result, MLAs will be paid Rs 30,000 per month. The proposal and drafting laws will be presented to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approval after Cabinet approval before being introduced in the Delhi Assembly. The Cabinet, led by the Chief Minister and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal approved the Centre's proposed salary for the MLAs.

Statements from the CM

As per the statement issued from the Chief Minister’s office (CMO), the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, (Amendment) Bill 2021 and MLAs/Speaker-Dy Speaker/Chief Whip/Leader of Opposition of Legislative Assembly of Delhi (Amendment) Bills 2021 will be approved by the Delhi cabinet today (August 3).

The CMO further stated that despite the fact that the cost of living in Delhi has risen significantly, the BJP-led Central Government's Ministry of Home Affairs had curtailed the Delhi government's proposal while just capping MLA salaries at only Rs. 30,000. The income of Delhi MLAs has not improved since 2011, which is almost ten years and that the Delhi Government had asked the MHA to raise the salary of Delhi MLAs to the same level as that of MLAs from other states.

According to the CMO, BJP and Congress-led state legislators earn around twice as much as Delhi legislators. While comparing with other states, CMO said that the several BJP-ruled states, like Uttarakhand (1.98L), Himachal Pradesh (1.9L), Haryana (1.55L), and Bihar (1.55L), pay their MLAs 1.5 to 2 times the salary and allowances suggested for Delhi MLAs (1.3L).

Other parties, such as the Congress in Rajasthan (1.42L) and the YSR Congress in Telangana, pay their MLAs significantly more (2.5L). Although the Delhi government requested a remuneration of Rs 54,000 per month for MLAs which will be salary Rs 12,000 and allowances Rs 42,000, the MHA reduced it to Rs 30,000.

As per ANI, the CMO stated, "Now the salary plus allowances of the MLAs of Delhi has been restricted by the MHA to Rs 90,000." Thus, the total Rs. 90,000 will be bifurcated to Rs. 60,000 per month for allowances and Rs. 30,000 for salary.

