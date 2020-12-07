Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal And Deputy CM Sisodia Meet Farmers At Border, Back 'Bharat Bandh'

As the farmers continue their protests at Delhi's borders, the Aam Aadmi Party has reached out to them. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday reached the Singhu border to take stock of the situation and meet the agitating farmers. The Aam Aadmi Party has made arrangements and deployed their workers and volunteers to help the farmers, they said. They have also backed the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations and opposition parties on December 8.

Kejriwal and Sisodia meet farmers at Singhu border

Talking to reporters on the ground, Arvind Kejriwal has voiced his party's support to the farmers. Kejriwal has remarked that the farmers' demands and their protests are justified. In addition, he also stated that the Delhi government and Aam Aadmi Party will support the farmers with their demands.

"We support the farmers' protests and their demands. The AAP has been with farmers since beginning. Their issue and demands are valid." said Kejriwal

Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre and Delhi Police for seeking permission to turn Delhi's stadiums into temporary jails for the farmers. Kejriwal has said that he was being pressurised by the central government for giving permission to turn stadiums into jails. Further slamming the Centre, Kejriwal has alleged that the Centre had plans to allow farmers to reach Delhi and jail them in those stadiums.

"Initially when the farmers reached the borders. the Centre and Delhi Police pressurised us to turn stadiums into prisons. They wanted us to give permissions for their decision. They had plans to arrest the farmers and put them in those stadiums. However, we have not given them the permission to do so in order to support the farmers' protest." said Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also added that his party workers and legislators are helping the farmers.

"I am not here as a CM, I have come has a 'Sevadar'. The farmers are distressed so it is our duty to help them. The whole country should stand with them. So I have come to take stock of all arrangements here. The farmers are satisfied with the arrangements" added Kejriwal.

AAP backs 'Barat Bandh' on December 8

Joining Arvind Kejriwal at the protests, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also interacted with the farmers. Sisodia has extended his support to the farmers. He also stated that the Aam Aadmi Party across the country will support the farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

Next discussion on farmer protests

Meanwhile, after three sets of meetings with the Government since the start of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests, and sixth overall, that did not yield a definitive resolution, the farmers are planning the ‘Bharat Band’ strike on Tuesday. The next set of discussions are scheduled to take place on December 9.

