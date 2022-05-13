Last Updated:

'Demolish houses of BJP leaders' | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls For AAP MLAs Meet On May 14 To Discuss 'bulldozer Politics'

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party's MLAs at his official residence on Saturday, May 14.

Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the ongoing bulldozer row, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting with MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at his official residence on May 14, Saturday. All AAP MLAs have been strictly advised to be present at the meeting. Notably, for the past few weeks, the local civic body has continuously been carrying out anti-encroachment drives in the national capital and this will be the agenda at the AAP supremo's meeting scheduled for Saturday. 

Delhi Dy. CM Sisodia writes to Union Minister Amit Shah over bulldozer row

On May 13, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the BJP's anti-encroachment drive in the capital city. Sisodia requested Union Minister Amit Shah's prompt action in Delhi's ''unjustified bulldozer politics" in the letter. In the letter, the Delhi Deputy CM wrote, “Due to demolition drive, 70 per cent of the population in Delhi will be rendered homeless. 60 lakh houses are in unauthorised colonies while the remaining three lakh are those where people have extended their balconies or covered them. We have learned that notices have been sent to them. This will lead to huge destruction in the national capital.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia further stated, "BJP leaders are using bulldozers every day to demolish houses in Delhi. Even three lakh residents of the authorised DDA colony in Delhi have been given notice. If bulldozers are to be used, they should be used to demolish the houses of those BJP leaders and civic body representatives who took bribes to allow such structures to be constructed. “I request you to convey my message to your BJP leaders to not do appeasement politics in the name of an anti-encroachment drive. Leaders who allowed the construction of illegal buildings should be questioned and actions should be taken against them.”

FIR against AAP MLA for obstructing Shaheen Bagh's anti-encroachment drive

The Delhi Police on May 9, Monday, registered an FIR against AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, PTI reported citing officials. The complaint was lodged by the civic body, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) with the police against the AAP MLA and his supporters, accusing them of obstructing its anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Monday.

