Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Meeting Of AAP MLAs On August 25 Amid Probe On Liquor Scam

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes the Delhi excise policy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at his residence at 11 am on Thursday, party MP Sanjay Singh said.

The meeting has been called to discuss the current political scenario and Enforcement Directorate and CBI raids on AAP leaders.

This development comes at a time when a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been called on Friday, August 26. The Delhi liquor scam is likely to be discussed in the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Kejriwal chaired a political affairs committee meeting after the party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is luring its MLAs.

PM Modi making efforts to topple Delhi govt, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

Arvind Kejriwal's party on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring down the Delhi government "by hook or crook". It also alleged that four AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to join the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said four MLAs - Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati, Ajay Dutt and Kuldeep Kumar - were approached by BJP leaders with whom they have "friendly relations".

Singh claimed that MLAs were threatened that if they do not accept the offer and join BJP then false cases will be registered against them.

"Modiji is trying to make AAP MLAs break away from the party and topple the Delhi government by misusing probe agencies, sending his people to offer money to them and threaten them of consequences if they do not switch sides," he said.

Reacting to Singh's charges on the BJP, Kejriwal called it a "very serious" and called a meeting the of Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Meanwhile, the BJP mocked the allegation with its national spokesperson Sambit Patra saying, "They may have got such offers from liquor mafia. Why do not they tell the names of persons who approached them?"