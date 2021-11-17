Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Out BJP, Congress For 'looting' Goa Every Five Years

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly polls in a major setback for the BJP, Vishwajit K Rane joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday. Rane was inducted into the party in the presence of AAP convenor cum Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While speaking at a public meeting in the Poriem Assembly constituency in North Goa Arvind Kejriwal aimed to eradicate corruption in Goa while calling out the BJP and the Congress governance for looting the state every five years in the guise of development.

'Now time has come for a change': Kejriwal

As the national capital deals with several problems like that of heightened pollution and intensely alarming AQI, AAP head Arvind Kejriwal reached Goa for two days visit. The AAP supremo's visit comes ahead of the fast-approaching Goa polls ahead in 2022. While at Poriem, North Goa Kejriwal received a traditional welcome from the locals. While speaking at the event, Kejriwal stated, "When ministers can have 3,000 units of electricity, free every month, what is wrong with giving 300 units of free power to the common man."

On Congress and BJP tarnishing name of Goa

Kejriwal while claiming that AAP aimed to eradicate corruption in Goa attested that he was not a politician or a leader rather he was an 'Aam Aadmi' just like anyone. Stating that, the AAP head went on to lambast the governance of the previous government's of that of the Congress and BJP and alleged them of tarnishing the reputation of the state every five years.

On that, he said, "Ten years ago, there was a setting between the Congress and BJP who shared power alternatively every five years."

Kejriwal added. “We have given the best government in Delhi. We have given the best government schools. Parents have started withdrawing their children from private schools and admitting them in government schools,” he said. The AAP head appended by stating that the AAP wanted to bring the Delhi model of governance to Goa

BJP-Congress take turn every 5 years to loot Goa. Now the time has come for a change - Arvind Kejriwal#AKinGoa #KejriwalKiGuarantee pic.twitter.com/IECInrII0K — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) November 16, 2021

BJP leader Vishwajit K Rane joins Aam Aadmi Party

Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane, a local BJP leader was also inducted into the party during the event. Have a look at the tweet informing the same below.

Senior BJP leader Vishwajeet Krishnarao Rane joins AAP in the presence of Shri @ArvindKejriwal. pic.twitter.com/ewAT4J7Pk0 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 16, 2021

With inputs from PTI

Image Credits - Twitter (AAP)