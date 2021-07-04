Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Demands Bharat Ratna For Doctors Fighting COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday has demanded that the Bharat Ratna should be given to the 'Indian Doctor'. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal stated that 'Indian Doctor' stands for all doctors, nurses, and paramedics. thereby referring to all frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. In addition, the Delhi CM has also said that the Bharat Ratna conferred upon the doctors will be a 'true tribute' to the martyred doctors.

Arvind Kejriwal demands Bharat Ratna for 'Indian Doctor'

The Delhi Chief Minister has also said that giving Bharat Ratna to the doctors will also make the country happy. According to the figures, over 700 doctors across the country have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will be the honor of those who serve without worrying about their life and family," said Kejriwal as he demanded the Bharat Ratna for Indian Doctor

इस वर्ष “भारतीय डॉक्टर” को भारत रत्न मिलना चाहिए। “भारतीय डॉक्टर” मतलब सभी डॉक्टर, नर्स और पैरामेडिक



शहीद हुए डाक्टर्ज़ को ये सच्ची श्रद्धांजली होगी। अपनी जान और परिवार की चिंता किए बिना सेवा करने वालों का ये सम्मान होगा।



पूरा देश इस से खुश होगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi laud doctors

Earlier on July 1, India hailed the role of physicians on National Doctors' Day, particularly in saving lives during the Covid pandemic, with President Ram Nath Kovind saying the people are deeply indebted to these "selfless angels". Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded doctors and said the way they have served the country is an inspiration in itself. Expressing gratitude to all doctors on behalf of 130 crore Indians, PM Modi said when the country is fighting such a big war against Coronavirus, doctors have saved millions of lives by working hard day and night. He said his government is committed to safeguarding doctors and also paid tributes to those physicians who lost their lives while combating the Covid pandemic.

"Losing the life of even one person is very saddening but India has also saved the lives of lakhs of its people from coronavirus. A big credit for it goes to our hard working doctors, healthcare workers and front line workers," he said.

President Kovind in a tweet said, "Let's celebrate #NationalDoctorsDay as a tribute to dedication of doctors to treat the ill to the best of their ability. In COVID-19 times, their service has gone beyond the call of duty. We are deeply indebted to these selfless angels who have risked their lives to save ours." Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan applauded doctors for going beyond the call of duty to attend to their patients during the pandemic and help the nation overcome its gravest challenge in over a century.

With PTI Inputs