Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Explains Contours Of Operation SHIELD To Combat COVID-19 Crisis

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explained the contours of his government's 'Operation SHIELD' to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. He stated that it comprised of 6 steps namely- sealing of the area where a COVID-19 case is detected, imposing a home quarantine, aggressive isolation and tracing campaign, ensuring doorstep delivery of essential supplies, local sanitisation and door to door screening. According to Kejriwal, these measures had been implemented in 21 areas of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "In Delhi, 21 areas have been identified where containment has been implemented. We seal the area where a coronavirus case is detected. Containment implies that the area is shielded. We are running Operation Shield. S means the area is sealed and people can neither leave nor enter that area. H means that the people residing in the area will be confined to their homes. I stands for isolation and tracing. E implies that essential supplies will be ensured by doorstep delivery. L means local sanitisation. While D stands for the door to door checking. An effort is made to find out whether any person has symptoms of coronavirus."

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals For At-home Shab-e-Barat Observance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Delhi government's Operation SHIELD in 21 localities of Delhi to contain COVID-19 and protect citizens was announced today by Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Ij6CpqkNHA — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 9, 2020

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Releases Rs 15000 Cr COVID Package; Total Cases At 5865

'Such an act will not be tolerated'

The Delhi CM also strongly condemned the assault on two woman resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital. Stressing that such acts would not be tolerated, he said that the doctors and nurses were working to save our lives. Moreover, he revealed that this issue had been raised in a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and other senior officials. On this occasion, Kejriwal elaborated on the rationale for making the wearing of masks compulsory. He also announced that the Delhi government would avoid all unnecessary spending barring for salaries and public welfare activities such as the distribution of ration. Currently, Delhi has recorded 669 novel coronavirus cases and 9 casualties.

The Delhi CM said, "When two doctors went home, some people living in their area misbehaved with them. They said that the doctors will spread coronavirus in the area as they were treating COVID-19 patients. Such an act will not be tolerated. We need to understand that doctors and nurses are working to save our lives. If the doctors and nurses stopped working, there would be a big crisis. Instead of thanking them, we do such kind of things. What has happened to our society?" He added, "In my meeting with the LG and other senior officials including the Police Commissioner, it was made clear that such an act will not be tolerated. The person who misbehaved with the doctors has been arrested. I want to give a stern warning that those individuals who misbehave with doctors or nurses will be given strictest punishment."

Read: Doctors Write To MHA, Request Attacks Against Them To Be Listed As 'non-bailable Offence'

Read: Centre Unveils COVID-19 Emergency Package Worth Rs.15,000 Cr; States And UTs To Benefit