Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lauds State Budget 2022-23, Calls It 'employment-centric'

In a significant development, the Delhi government has adopted a key approach to its predecessors in framing a people-centric budget. Speaking on the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal noted that despite the red-tapism from the centre, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been able to get the work done. Kejriwal was referring to the proposal for creating 20 lakh new Jobs in Delhi in the next 5 years, as per the 2022-23 Budget announced by his government and also emphasised another proposal for setting up boarding schools for street children.

Stressing how Aam Aadmi Party has brought the issue of employment into the mainstream by coming up with a budget that is employment-centric, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "Employment used to be the issue that was only discussed during election campaigns, after that nobody used to address that issue. For the first time since independence, a budget has been made keeping employment as its central focus."

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on March 26, the Delhi CM called the Budget 2022-23, presented in the Delhi assembly by Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, to be employment-focused as it incorporates a solution to the issue of unemployment and inflation for the people of the city. The state government, in the budget proposal, looked to generate 20 lakh new jobs in the coming five years.

AAP government's approach towards development better than Opposition's

The Delhi CM also took note of the budgetary proposal to set up schools for vagrant children, "Some governments passed anti-begging acts as they lacked humanity. But, in this budget, we've decided to make boarding schools worth Rs.10 Cr for vagrant children who beg & dance at traffic signals, where all of their needs will be taken care of."

Accusing the central government of working at a snail's pace over the files concerning the Delhi administration, Kejriwal said, "The central govt hindered Mohalla clinic files, then they restricted the files on CCTVs but somehow we got them passed. For the last 25 years, governments were meant to delay and hinder the work. For the first time, there's a govt that believes in working for people."

In the recently announced state budget, Delhi has proposed the opening of Mohalla clinics in schools. With 5.5 crore people driven to poverty in India owing to ill-health every year, Mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi educational institutions. So far, 5.49 Crore people have got free treatment in Mohalla Clinics.