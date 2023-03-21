Last Updated:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says, 'Fighting Serves No One, We Want To Work With Centre'

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, he said Delhi would have seen 10 times more progress had there been no tussles between the Centre and the state government.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Arvind Kejriwal

Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal


Hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the Delhi government's Budget, Chief Minister Kejriwal said he wants to work together with the Centre and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports him, he will reciprocate the effort.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, he said Delhi would have seen 10 times more progress had there been no tussles between the Centre and the state government.

"The Delhi government wants to work and not fight. Fighting serves no one. We want to work together with the prime minister, we do not want any tussle," he said.

READ | AAP claims Centre blocked Delhi Budget, MHA sources say 'more for ADs, less for Infra'

Kejriwal said if the prime minister wishes to win Delhi, he will have to win the hearts of the people of the city first. "This is my mantra to him." "You are the elder brother and I am the younger brother. I will reciprocate if you support me. If you want to win the heart of little brother, love him," he said.

READ | 'Ties intact': Delhi L-G look to bury hatchet amid tussle Kejriwal raises 'little things'

"The budget had to be presented today. The Centre stopped it. We replied to MHA's query without making any changes to the budget and they have approved it now. They wanted me to bow down. It's their ego and nothing else," he said.

READ | 'God is testing Manish Sisodia, as King Harishchandra was tested for honesty': Kejriwal
READ | Centre has put on hold budget of Delhi govt scheduled to be tabled in Assembly on Tuesday: Kejriwal
READ | Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on Delhi budget: Why are you upset?

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT