Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Arrive In Poll-bound Goa On Sunday For Two-day Visit

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa ahead of assembly polls. Taking to Twitter, AAP informed that Kejriwal would reach the poll-bound state for his two-day visit on Sunday around 1:30 pm. Late in the day, he is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Gomantak Bhandari community members at their headquarters at 4 pm. In recent months, this is Kejriwal's fourth visit to the poll-bound state.

AAP National Convener & Hon’ble Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal to arrive in Goa today at 1:30 pm pic.twitter.com/bQoLFoEz4h — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 7, 2021

According to the ANI, Delhi CM might get Goa Mining People's Front convener Puti Gaonkar inducted into AAP during this tour. Earlier on Friday, Gaonkar announced he will be contesting the upcoming polls in the state on an AAP's ticket from the Sanquelim assembly constituency held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Kejriwal promises several manifestos for Goans

The Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal has been eyeing the Assembly election in Goa evidently with the Delhi CM vowing a slew of manifestos to people in the state. The AAP Chief promised that if the party forms a government in the state, it will be offering a free-of-cost pilgrimage to all Hindus in Uttar Pradesh's Ram Temple, Ayodhya. He further vowed that free pilgrimages for Christians will be offered at no cost to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu, and a pilgrimage for Muslims to Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan will also be provided to Muslims without any charges, Kejriwal had promised.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took a jibe at Kejriwal's announcement and accused him of 'copying' his scheme for government-sponsored pilgrimages and passing it off as his own. The Goa CM termed AAP convener as a 'Copymaster' and said that he is accustomed to replication schemes formulated by him (Goa CM Sawant).

CM Kejriwal's visit to Goa in November marks his fourth visit to the state in the past three to four months. During his July visit, he had assured 24/7 free electricity up to 300 units every month to the people of Goa if his party forms the government. Kejriwal vowed to Goans that his party will ensure that 80% of jobs, including in the private sector will be kept booked for Goans. The Delhi CM has also promised a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 to families reliant on tourism and mining industries till these sectors return to normalcy.

The party has been actively marking its presence in the state as witnessed in the recent shuffles of Goa's political scenario. Mass leaders like Dayanand Narvekar, Babu Nanoskar, Satyavijay Naik, Rajdeep Naik, Ganpat Goankar, Dominic Goankar, Ritesh Chodankar, and Amit Palekar. The state will be going to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI