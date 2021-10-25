Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Ayodhya; Performs Aarti At Sarayu Ghat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor Arvind Kejriwal performed an 'aarti' on the bank of river Saryu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. As polls in the 2022 Assembly Polls approach in UP, Arvind Kejriwal's visit comes in a bid to boost the reach of AAP in the state. It is pertinent to note here that the AAP has also been actively holding election campaigns in Goa and Uttarakhand.

Kejriwal reaches Ayodhya, to visit Hanuman Garhi temple, Ram Lalla Darshan tomorrow

AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi CM, arrived in Lucknow on Monday ahead of the UP Assembly Polls scheduled early in 2022. Upon his arrival, the Delhi CM was welcomed by his party workers at the airport. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, while speaking to ANI on the itinerary of Kejriwal's visit to Ayodhya, had informed that the latter would offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram (Ram Lalla Darshan). Sanjay Singh added, "He (Kejriwal) would be visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday." The Delhi CM, upon his arrival, is assumed in Ayodhya to make promises referring to Delhi governance.

UP Assembly Polls

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had announced that it would contest all the 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The party had formally kicked off its poll campaign in September this year with its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi shrine in the temple town of Ayodhya. The party had also taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujaudaulah to the Gandhi Park.

In the previous elections, by winning a huge majority of 312 assembly seats, BJP had surpassed all others to go on to win the 2017 assembly elections and form its government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For the 403-member Assembly elections, the BJP had secured a 39.67 percent vote share. Whereas the other contenders like the Congress had secured only 7 seats, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP had won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Image Credits - Twitter - Arvind Kejriwal