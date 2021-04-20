Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Tests Positive For COVID; Delhi CM In Isolation

In the latest development, sources have informed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation. Sunita Kejriwal's positive result comes amid a huge surge of COVID-19 cases reported in the National Capital region over the past week. As per sources, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also quarantined himself after his wife's COVID test returned positive.

6-day lockdown imposed in Delhi

Amid a steep rise in Coronavirus cases in the National Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference on Monday announced a complete 6-days lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 to April 26, 5 am. The Delhi Chief Minister said, "Everything will remain shut except all essential services during these 6 days." Stating that during these 6 days of lockdown, the Delhi government will work to improve the medical facilities in the National Capital, the Chief Minister requested the people to stay calm and follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Stating that everything will remain shut in the National Capital, the Delhi CM said that all essential services, food services and medical services will be allowed. Speaking about the gatherings like marriage, he said, "Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people and e-passes will be issued separately." As per new orders issued by the Delhi government, gyms, malls and movie halls will remain shut. Speaking about the migrant labourers, Kejriwal with folded hands requested the labourers to not leave the city as this is a small lockdown. Stay in Delhi, he added.

Delhi reports 23,000 COVID cases in 24 hours

Delhi on Monday recorded 240 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. As the coronavirus crisis deepened further, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. He said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit.

The announcement, which came at the end of a weekend curfew, bought back the memories of last year's lockdown and triggered usual responses from people -- migrant workers rushing to railway stations and bus terminals in a bid to return home, residents flocking to markets to stock up on essentials, and tipplers joining in long, serpentine queues outside liquor stores. The city has reported 823 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last five days. On Sunday, the city had witnessed the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate had shot up to 29.74 per cent. Authorities had reported 161 deaths due to the disease a day ago.