Delhi CM, Education Experts Conduct Web Sessions On 'parenting In Times Of Lockdown'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with education and parenting experts held an interactive web session on 'parenting children in times of lockdown'. Addressing the issues faced by parents in dealing with the situation and looking after their child, Kejriwal spoke about the various ways parents can make their child aware of the ongoing situation.

In a simple manner, the Chief Minister highlighted the various means of transmission of the disease that parents can help their child in understanding. He also responded to the sensitive questions that children ask their parents about the lockdown situation. The panel, conducting the interactive session on parenting also included an education expert who suggested ways to encourage children to stay indoors and stay safe.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Asks Delhi MLAs To Ensure No One Stays Hungry Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

READ | Delhi Govt Converts 11 Schools Into Night Shelters For Migrant Workers: Sisodia

Ways to encourage children to stay indoors

The education expert, who also holds experience in parenting, suggested the parents to digitally connect their children with their friends so that it is easier for them to adapt to the change in routine. He also suggested their parents create a playing area for children that will encourage them to stay at home.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said coronavirus has not spread in Delhi and that there is no need to panic, even as the national capital reported 91 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 384.

READ | Coronavirus Has Not Spread In Delhi, No Need To Panic: Kejriwal

READ | CM Arvind Kejriwal Details COVID-19 Cases In Delhi, Urges People To Follow Lockdown