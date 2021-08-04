Delhi CM Hits Out At LG For Holding Meetings, Says 'Let's Respect Democracy'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal for holding a COVID-19 meeting 'behind the back' of the elected government. While stating that it is against the Constitution and Supreme Court's CB judgement to hold such parallel meetings without the elected government of the National Capital, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, "We are a democracy."

CM Kejriwal slams Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Remarking that the people of the National Capital have elected a Council of Ministers, the Delhi Chief Minister said that if Anil Baijal has any questions, he should ask the ruling party's ministers. Advising him to avoid holding direct meetings with officers, Kejriwal said, "let's respect democracy."

It is against Constitution n SC CB judgement to hold such parallel meetings behind the back of elected govt.



We r a democracy. People hv elected a Council of Ministers. If u have any Qs, pl ask ur ministers. Avoid holding direct meetings wid officers



Lets respect democracy, Sir — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021

This statement by CM Arvind Kejriwal comes after LG Anil Baijal took to his official Twitter handle and informed that he reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and future preparedness with the chief secretary, ACS (Home & Health), Divisional Commissioner, health secretary and other concerned officials.

Anil Baijal reviews Delhi's COVID-19 situation

Reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and future preparedness with Chief Secretary, ACS (Home&Health), Divisional Commissioner, Secretary (Health), MD-DMRC & other officials concerned. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 4, 2021

In an attempt to effectively mitigate and manage any future surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi LG informed that the Health Department has been advised to ensure commissioning of all PSA plants, LMO storage tanks and Cryogenic bottling plants latest by August 31, 2021. He further informed that concerns regarding the violation of Coronavirus were also expressed during the review meeting.

Anil Baijal said, "Advised the Health Department to widely disseminate the Graded Action Plan and to undertake targeted testing in venues/sites opened up to ascertain the impact, for further informed decision making."

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi so far has recorded over 14,36,451 positive cases, out of which, 14,10,874 have successfully recovered and 25,058 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 50 new cases, 65 fresh recoveries and 4 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the National Capital is 519.

