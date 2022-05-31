Delhi CM Kejriwal Backs Minister Satyendar Jain Booked In Money Laundering Case By ED

Calling the members of the Aam Aadmi Pary 'honest patriots', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came forward to back the Health Minister in his government, Satyendar Jain, on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal said that he himself has seen the documents of the case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and said that it is 'false, and fabricated'. The Delhi CM said that the minister has been arrested as part of a political vendetta.

Underlining how his cabinet considers all those who indulge in corruption as traitors to the country, the AAP supremo went on to cite the example of Dr Vijay Singla, who was the Health Minister in the AAP-led Punjab government until recently being sacked, being put in jail on charges of corruption. He said, "When we sent Singla to jail, I got calls from all corners...people had become emotional and said that they had never before seen this kind of honesty in their lives."

'Truth alone triumphs'

"Had there been any honesty in the charges levelled against Satyendra Jain, then, I just like in the case of Singla, would have taken action against him. They have filed false cases against many of our MLAs and Ministers. All have been given a clean chit by the court," said Kejriwal, adding, "They lodges many cases against me as well....conducted raids but nothing came out because in the end, it is always the truth alone that triumphs. I am confident that Satyendra Jain will be relieved soon too."

#BREAKING | 'If there was even an iota of truth against him, I would have taken strict action myself': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal backs arrested minister Satyendar Jain to the hilt after his remand to ED custody till June 9https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/N0u5a6rp8E — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2022

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court remanded Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for 10 days in a five-year-old money laundering case on Tuesday. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel sent Jain to ED's custody till June 9 after he was picked up from his residence a day earlier, and interrogated by the investigative agency for hours at its office in the national capital's Janpath.