Last Updated:

Delhi CM Kejriwal Backs Minister Satyendar Jain Booked In Money Laundering Case By ED

Calling the members of AAP 'honest patriots', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came forward to back the Health Minister in his govt, Satyendar Jain.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Image: PTI


Calling the members of the Aam Aadmi Pary 'honest patriots', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came forward to back the Health Minister in his government, Satyendar Jain, on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal said that he himself has seen the documents of the case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and said that it is 'false, and fabricated'. The Delhi CM said that the minister has been arrested as part of a political vendetta. 

Underlining how his cabinet considers all those who indulge in corruption as traitors to the country, the AAP supremo went on to cite the example of Dr Vijay Singla, who was the Health Minister in the AAP-led Punjab government until recently being sacked, being put in jail on charges of corruption. He said, "When we sent Singla to jail, I got calls from all corners...people had become emotional and said that they had never before seen this kind of honesty in their lives."

'Truth alone triumphs'

"Had there been any honesty in the charges levelled against Satyendra Jain, then, I just like in the case of Singla, would have taken action against him. They have filed false cases against many of our MLAs and Ministers. All have been given a clean chit by the court," said Kejriwal, adding, "They lodges many cases against me as well....conducted raids but nothing came out because in the end, it is always the truth alone that triumphs. I am confident that Satyendra Jain will be relieved soon too." 

READ | AAP defends Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain ahead of court hearing: 'BJP using its pawns'

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court remanded Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for 10 days in a five-year-old money laundering case on Tuesday. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel sent Jain to ED's custody till June 9 after he was picked up from his residence a day earlier, and interrogated by the investigative agency for hours at its office in the national capital's Janpath.

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal calls Satyendar Jain's arrest by ED 'fraud & politically motivated'
READ | BJP takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over 'fraud case' remark on Satyendar Jain's arrest
READ | Delhi min Satyendar Jain sent to ED's custody till June 9, 'modus operandi' spelled out
Tags: Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, ED
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND