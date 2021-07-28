Delhi CM Kejriwal Calls On Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee; Holds Political Talks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. Banerjee was accompanied by her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, while AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was seen alongside Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM congratulated Banerjee on her resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly elections and also discussed several political issues with her.

Met @MamataOfficial didi today. It was our first meeting since her resounding victory in West Bengal assembly elections. Conveyed my best wishes and discussed several political issues with her. pic.twitter.com/OFws0RcRtQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 28, 2021

This was Mamata Banerjee's second big meeting on Wednesday, after Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The West Bengal CM met Gandhi at the latter's residence in New Delhi over tea. After a 45-minute-long 'chai pe charcha' session, Mamata said she had a 'positive' conversation with the Congress chief. She hoped that a positive outcome would follow after the meeting, which revolved around politics in general.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi meets with West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/8aUYctYjMu — Congress (@INCIndia) July 28, 2021

The TMC supremo is also expected to meet other senior opposition leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, during her ongoing five-day visit to the capital. On Tuesday, the Banerjee had a 40-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee called on a united front of the Opposition parties to defeat the BJP. She further denied any discussions regarding her being the face of opposition. "Sonia Gandhi also wants the unity of the opposition... Congress trusts the regional parties and regional parties trust Congress," she said.

Mamata Banerjee's Delhi Delhi sojourn

After winning back Bengal, Banerjee has embarked on a 5-day journey to Delhi huddling up with many Opposition leaders, hinting at a 2024 coalition spearheaded by her. On Tuesday, she kicked off a slew of meetings by visiting Congress leaders - Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma terming it a 'reunion of friends'. Later she met with PM Modi - a first since the stormy Cyclone Yaas review meeting - discussing the 'need for more vaccines', 'West Bengal's change of name'.

(Image credits: Republic)