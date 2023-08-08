Delhi CM Kejriwal Calls One Day Session Of Delhi Assembly On August 16

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has called on a one-day assembly session on August 16, for the first time after the passing of the Delhi Services Bill in the Parliament. According to the official notification to the MLAs by Raj Kumar, Assembly Secretary, the 4th session of the 7th Legislative Assembly will begin at 11 am on August 16. This would be the first Assembly meeting convened by the Delhi government since the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

"I have the honour to inform you that under Rule-17(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Hon'ble Speaker has directed to re-convene the Fourth Session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi," the summons issued by the Assembly Secretary said.

Bill passed with majority in both houses

The Bill first passed the Lok Sabha test with a voice vote on August 3, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) possessed a clear majority in the lower house. It was presented to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance in the national capital which transferred the power of posting and transfer of bureaucrats from the elected government to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

In the Rajya Sabha, the bill garnered an overwhelming 131 votes in favour, while the opposition coalition 'I.N.D.I.A,' comprised 26 parties, managed only 102 votes against it. "The whole country is understanding how through this bill you are taking away the voting power of the people of Delhi. They are making the people of Delhi slaves and helpless. Rejecting his government," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also criticised the move and called it a 'black day for democracy.'