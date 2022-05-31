Last Updated:

Delhi CM Kejriwal Calls Satyendar Jain's Arrest By ED 'fraud & Politically Motivated'

A day after Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the case against Jain is 'fake' and politically motivated'.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Arvind Kejriwal

Image: ANI


A day after Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, termed the case against Jain 'fake' and called it politically motivated.' The Delhi CM further added that AAP neither tolerates nor indulges in corruption and that they have a 'very honest government'. 

Speaking on Satyendar Jain's arrest, Kejriwal said, "This is a fake case. Our party is extremely clean. We don't tolerate corruption in Punjab; there was just audio of a Minister. If we wanted, we could have saved him, but we removed him. Similarly, I had also removed a Minister in Delhi. We don't wait for agencies to take action. However, agencies also act in the wrong ways. Satyendar Jain is being pushed into the case. This false case won't last. I would have taken action if this case had anything, but it has nothing in it."

"I have personally studied this (Jain's arrest by ED) case, it is completely fraud. We neither tolerate corruption nor do we indulge in corruption. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons. We have faith in our judiciary," he added. 

ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on Monday, was taken into custody by ED in a money laundering case. The development came after last month, ED attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by the Minister. Jain, who is the Minister for health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water in Delhi, is set to be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court today. 

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR that was registered by the CBI against Jain and others in the year 2017 under the provisions of Section 109 of IPC and Sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation by ED revealed that during 2015-2016 when Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to entry operators based in Kolkata through Hawala route. The amounts were used for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for agricultural land purchases in and around Delhi.  

First Published:
