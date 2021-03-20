Delhi CM Kejriwal Chairs Review Meeting After Centre Stops Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting on the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' (MMGGRY) scheme at his residence on Saturday. The meeting comes a day after the Centre decided to halt the Delhi Government's doorstep ration delivery scheme, which was set to begin on March 25.

The meeting, chaired by CM Kejriwal was attended by Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain, and other government authorities. The Government's scheme titled 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' (MMGGRY) offered door-step delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

However, on Friday, the Centre halted the scheme saying that the subsidised foodgrains allocated for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific schemes under a different name than NFSA.

AAP lashes out at Centre for halting ration scheme

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed disappointment over the Central government's decision to stop the rollout of the scheme

"It is deeply saddening that the Centre has asked the Delhi government to stop the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana, scheduled to be launched on March 25. I would like to appeal to the Centre that it need not interfere in matters of the Delhi government," said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said the Centre's letter to the Delhi government asking it to withdraw a social welfare scheme days before its launch is "astounding and rather unfortunate". "The Centre must immediately withdraw this direction and allow the Delhi government to launch the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana," he said.

The AAP leader further said the Delhi government has not taken a single penny from the Centre to implement the scheme. "The scheme prevents rampant corruption. Why should the Centre take any umbrage at all?" he asked.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to launch the scheme with doorstep delivery of ration to 100 households in Seemapuri on March 25.