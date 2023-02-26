Delhi CM Kejriwal Claims Manish Sisodia Is 'innocent'; Terms His Arrest As 'dirty Politics

Responding to his deputy chief minister's arrest, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Manish Sisodia's is "innocent", adding that people will respond to it. Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP party for its alleged "dirty politics."

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," he tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia's arrest 'actually a contempt for the education': Punjab CM

BJP Delhi, meanwhile, tweeted that no corrupt politician will be spared from being jailed. "Each one of AAP's corrupt netas will be exposed," the tweet read. AAP MLA Sanjay Singh, who was detained for protesting the questioning of Manish Sisodia, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Manish Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. Modi ji, you have not done good by arresting a good person and the best education minister, even God will not forgive you. One day your dictatorship will definitely end Modi ji (sic)," the MLA tweeted.

“The arrest of Manish Sisodia ji is actually a contempt for the education of lakhs of children of Delhi..Sending the school builder to jail is part of BJP's ‘agenda,’” asserted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In a big turn of events, the CBI on Sunday detained Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy-related liquor scam. Sisodia was the prime accused in the case, as he had misused political power as a Minister, according to Transaction of Business Rules, 1993 of the Government of Delhi. Sisodia was questioned for nearly eight hours and was arrested on Feb. 26. Following his detention, the AAP leaders said that they will march to the CBI HQ to protest against the move by the CBI.

#SisodiaArrested | Central agencies could not prove charges against Sisodia. His arrest is due to AAP's growing popularity. BJP fears AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The plan is to finish AAP: Atishi hits out at centre over arrest of Delhi DyCMhttps://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/n0ca55M2JO — Republic (@republic) February 26, 2023

Earlier, Republic TV had accessed a private letter written by Sisodia's OSD MK Nikhil to the Excise Commissioner on September 30, 2022, asking for "photocopies and scanned copy (in a pen drive) of files and documents related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents immediately". Sisodia was found guilty of corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 earlier today. During the rigorous questioning, Sisodia’s answers “were not found satisfactory,” officials on Sunday said.