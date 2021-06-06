Delhi CM Kejriwal Cries 'Why Stop Home Delivery Of Ration?'; Tells PM 'poor Won't Forgive'

Lamenting at the continued blockage of Delhi's 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked PM Modi why the Centre had not approved his govt's scheme yet. Claiming that the 'ration mafia' was holding citizens ransom for 75 years, Kejriwal said that there should be no politics for national interest. Stating the poor will never forgive govts if the scheme is blocked, he highlighted that his 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme was a necessity during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kejriwal: Why stall door-to-door ration?

"Just two days before the 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme's implementation in Delhi, the central govt stopped it. They claim we didn't take approval. We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don't need Centre's approval but we did so out of courtesy", said Kejriwal.

Claiming that people were avoiding ration shops because of fear of COVID, he asked, "If pizza can be home-delivered, if burger can be home-delivered and if smartphones can home-delivered, why can't ration be home delivered? Why did you stop this scheme, PM sir? The country asks you." He further listed that amid COVID, the Centre was busy fighting Mamata Didi, Jharkhand govt, Lakshadweep residents, Maharashtra govt, Delhi and farmers. "This is not the time to fight, it is time to help by holding each other's hands," cried Kejriwal.

What was the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna?

As per the notified scheme, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) will empanel millers and rice processors to lift the foodgrains for cleaning, grinding and packaging. The packed foodgrains will be transported from millers to fair price shops and from there to the doorsteps of beneficiaries through direct home delivery (DHD) agencies to be engaged by Delhi Consumer's Co-operative Wholesale Store Ltd (OCCWS). Ration card holders may draw their full entitlement of foodgrains in more than one instalment as an e-POD (proof of delivery) will be captured for records. The scheme was built to benefit 72 lakh PDS beneficiaries in Delhi.

But the Central government has stopped the scheme saying that they provide ration to states under the National Food Security Act so no changes should be made to it. Upon reapplying for clearance, the AAP govt was told be the Centre is ready to grant an additional ration to Delhi, but must follow the implementation as per Union govt rules. Moreover, on Thursday, L-G Anil Baijal rejected the file for implementation of the scheme citing two reasons – Centre is yet to approve the scheme and an ongoing court case.