Delhi CM Kejriwal Dares Centre To Arrest Him Over Congate Letter Row; BJP Stages Protest

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued his first response to Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter levelling sensational allegations against him.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal has dared the central government to arrest him stating that he is innocent and "beloved of the people". Calling it political tactics ahead of MCD and Gujarat polls, the AAP chief stated that if there is any proof of him being a terrorist or a corrupt man, then why he is not being arrested?

AAP chief tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "Before Punjab elections, PM said that Kejriwal is a terrorist. Home Minister set up the investigation but what happened to that? Now before Gujarat and Delhi MCD polls, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt. If, Kejriwal is really a terrorist or corrupt, then arrest him. Kejriwal is neither a terrorist nor a corrupt. Kejriwal is the beloved of the people. BJP has a problem with this".

पंजाब के पहले PM बोले - केजरीवाल आतंकवादी है। HM ने जाँच बिठा दी। क्या हुआ उसका?



अब गुजरात/MCD के पहले कह रहे हैं केजरीवाल भ्रष्ट है



अरे, केजरीवाल आतंकवादी या भ्रष्ट है तो गिरफ़्तार करो ना?



केजरीवाल ना आतंकवादी है ना भ्रष्ट।केजरीवाल जनता का लाड़ला है। इस से बीजेपी को तकलीफ़ है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2022

This came after incarcerated Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena where he claimed of handing over Rs 50 crore to Delhi CM Satyendra Jain and also alleged that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently. The conman also demanded a CBI investigation into his allegations against Kejriwal.

BJP stages massive protest against Arvind Kejriwal

BJP's Delhi unit on Tuesday staged a massive showdown against the Kejriwal government in connection with the serious allegations of conman Chandrasekhar. The saffron party's Namo Cyber Yodha staged a protest in the national capital outside the AAP office demanding the sacking of Satyendra Jain, and Kailash Gehlot. They were seen raising slogans and waving posters that stated 'Khoob Bharashtachaar in Tihar' (Corruption in Tihar).

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was leading the protest. While speaking to the media, he said, "This is a corrupt government. Today we have come to know that they took crores of money from Sukesh and used it for the funding of the Punjab and Goa elections. The big question I want to ask is whether AAP is being funded by the hawala money to contest the election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh".

"This is AKVS- Arvind Kejriwal Vasooli Company and two vasooli agents Satyendra Jain, and Kailash Gehlot should be sacked and Kejriwal should undergo a lie-detector test".

One of the protesters stated, "Delhi CM keeps calling himself 'Hardcore Honest man' and today Conman Sukesh has bombarded the fourth letter against his government. Delhi people are feeling cheated and if he is so honest then why doesn't he take a lie detector test".