Delhi CM Kejriwal Demands Protection For Kashmiri Pandits; No More Word On Satyendar Jain

Citing the rising instances of targeted killing in the Valley, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded protection for Kashmir Pandits. He said that a total of 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed this year.

"Kashmiri Pandit community are distraught. Their only demand from the government was security and protection. Kashmiri Pandits resettled in Kashmir but what happened to them in the 1990s is being repeated. They are being targeted and killed in their houses, offices and roads. It's against humanity and country and no one is doing anything to stop it," Kejriwal said.

He further added, "When Kashmiri Pandits protest against it (targeted killing) then they were stopped at their colonies. What type of justice is this? 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed this year."

Kejriwal went on to say that a normal Kashmiri wants Hindus and Muslims to live together in the valley, but terrorists don't want it.

"I request the government to give high-level security to KPs, their voice should not be suppressed. Kashmir is their birthplace. I appeal to the Government of India that we have to work together to re-establish them in Kashmir," he said.

Kejriwal's press briefing came an hour after Union Minister Smriti Irani launched fresh salvos at the AAP supremo. The BJP leader went all guns blazing on the Aam Party Party chief for defending its leader, Satyendar Jain, who was arrested in an alleged money laundering case a day ago. Notably, Kejriwal, in his latest address failed to mention Satyendar Jain and neither did he respond to the 10 questions levelled by Irani, asking why Kejriwal gave a "clean chit" to a corrupt person. However, AAP leader Sanjay Singh retorted to Irani, stating that BJP leaders were prioritising the Himachal Pradesh elections instead of other issues in the country.

Hindu teacher shot dead in Kulgam

A Hindu female teacher was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. She was attacked inside the government school where she was posted. This is such a targeted killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May. On May 12, Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead in the Tehsildar's officer in Budgam district.

Seven incidents of targeted killings were reported in May. While four victims were civilians, three were off-duty policemen.

Kashmir Pandits are protesting against the targeted killing and threatened "mass migration" out of Kashmir. "We have decided that if the government did not take any concrete step for us (safety) within 24 hours, there will be mass migration again," one of the employees of the prime minister's package program in Srinagar said.